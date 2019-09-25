Beverly J. Gikling Schwellenbach, of Beloit passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at the age of 94, after a long illness. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Stella Ovedia King and Bernie Millard Gikling, one of three children. She attended UW-La Crosse and graduated from UW-Stout (Menomonie, Wisconsin) with a degree in home economics. She taught at South Beloit Junior High for 23 years with additional teaching experience as a substitute and summer school teacher after retirement in Janesville, Clinton and Orfordville. She married August Wallace Schwellenbach on December 19, 1948, in Menomonie and had two children: a daughter, Donna, and son, William. She was a lifelong Lutheran and member of Hope Lutheran Church in Milton, where she sang in their award-winning choir for 20 years. She loved cooking, especially the study of nutrition, driving, jogging, sewing, animals, literature, singing, teaching and was a vegetarian. She also had a lifelong interest in writing-publishing an article on nutrition in Let’s Live magazine.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Donna, and daughter-in-law, Kim. Preceded in death by her husband, August, and son, William.
Memorial arrangements are still pending. Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family.
