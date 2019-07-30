Several former Milton High School athletes at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater were named to the 2018-19 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
To qualify for the WIAC honor roll, student-athletes must hold a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Four former Red Hawks earned spots on the honor roll at Whitewater.
Nate Trewyn, a senior on the football team, was named to the honor roll. Trewyn won the Rimington Award for the top center in Division III in his senior year and is currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster.
Trewyn majored in general management.
Maddie McCue and CheyAnn Knudsen, both members of the girls golf team, also qualified for the honor roll.
The pair helped the Warhawks to a 13th place finish at the NCAA Championships.
Knudsen, a junior in the 2018-2019 school year, tied a Warhawks’ lowest round in program history with a 73 at the NCAA Division III Championships.
McCue, who was a senior, majored in general management, while Knudsen is majoring in elementary education.
Freshman Carley Albrecht earned a spot on the WIAC honor roll in her first year in Whitewater. Albrecht started in 20 of 21 games for the girls soccer team.
