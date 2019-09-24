Who is Jenny Quade?
Milton resident Jenny Quade learned to swim in the Milton High School pool. She was Milton Marlin, lifeguard, swim instructor, and coach. For about 16 years she coordinated and coached the winter Marlin’s program and during part of this time her daughter was a Marlin.
For years she ran the computer scoring system for the high school teams before she coached them. While she was their coach, the girls won state twice and were runner up once, and the boys took third.
“We have had a lot of success with our swim programs and that all started with Tom Lieder,” Quade said. “That's one of the things that drew me to the Friends of Milton Pool.”
No longer coaching or swimming, Quade said her goal is “paying it forward.” She still considers herself part of the swim family.
“I just want us to build the best pool possible because let’s face it,” she said, “this is probably going to be our pool for the next 50 years.”
Why is there a need for a new pool?
The pool today looks nice, but Quade said it’s a Band-Aid to get us through until the new pool is built. “It still has its mechanical problems. It still has six lanes and little seating.”
“We can host a dual meet,” Quade said.
With eight lanes, she said the new pool will be able to host conference or sectional meets and could be rented for a USA Swimming club event, which would bring people to our community.
What was done recently to the existing MHS pool?
In January of 2018 the school board authorized a short-term repair project for the existing pool. The major items addressed in that repair were those that related to the safety of the pool. Examples of those repairs are complete replacement of the HVAC system, abated all wall tile that was falling down, re-leveled the top of the pool so that it was level and would skim the water in an effective manner. Other smaller items were also addressed.
School District Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz said, “The pool repairs that were completed were the bare minimum needed to continue operating the pool for the next couple years. All of the mechanicals and systems ‘behind the wall' are still the same as they were and would not last if this was our permanent pool.”
Who should the new pool be named after?
Quade: “The Friends of Milton Pool would definitely love to see it named after Tom Lieder. Tom is my mentor. Tom is a lot of people's mentor. He is a huge person in our community. He built our swim program. He built a lot of programs, not just swim. He is a wonderful man and a wonderful community member. So as the Friends of Milton Pool, we would love to see it named after him.”
Quade doesn’t think anyone is arguing that.
Another pool in Milton?
The Friends had hoped to raise an estimated $1.57 million for a two-lane warm-up lap pool.
“It would have opened up so many options,” Quade said, adding, “More so for the community than for the high school.”
When asked if she thought the community could support a pool at the Parker YMCA, she said yes and suggested a water therapy pool.
She said the MHS pool focuses on the high school teams and other teams, phy ed classes, swim lessons, and somewhat the community, albeit with limited hours.
“I think the YMCA could have programming that would be different than ours,” she said.
