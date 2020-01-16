Senior Alex Rodenberg scored 24 points and the Milton girls basketball team defeated Wilmot, 77-54, in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Milton.
Rodenberg’s 24 was a game high, connecting on four shots from beyond the arc. It was the second time this season Rodenberg eclipsed the 20-point mark in a game.
Senior Abbie Campion finished with 13 points, while junior Julia Jaecks ended with 12 points. Senior Shelby Mack-Honold also broke double digits with 10 points.
The Red Hawks (4-9, 2-5) will match up with Sauk Prairie in the Badger Challenge Saturday, Jan. 18, in Beaver Dam.
Gymnastics
The Milton gymnastics team piled up the season-best scores in the Red Hawks’ 142.4-136.225 defeat to Mount Horeb Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Mount Horeb.
Milton’s score was also a season-best, surpassing last week's pervious high score of 133.25.
Sophomore Brooke Girard finished fourth in the all-around competition with a score of 35.125. Milton’s top finish of the night came from sophomore Ireland Olstad, who placed second in the balance beam with a 9.2, good for a season high.
Senior Caroline Burki placed sixth in the all-around with a score of 33.175.
Milton will take on Reedsburg in a meet Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Reedsburg.
Updated versions of these stories will appear in the Thursday, Jan. 23, edition of the Milton Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.