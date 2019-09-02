The Janesville Choral Union will begin rehearsals for their December concerts starting 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Rehearsals continue every Monday night until the concerts on Dec. 7 and 8. The program this year will be Howard Boatwright’s “Canticle of the Sun” and Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem.”
Richard and Marie Severing will again be co-directors.
Boatwright’s “Canticle” was last performed by Choral Union in 1973 with his wife, Helen, as the soprano soloist. The familiar words are from a prayer by St. Francis of Assisi, talking about Brother Sun, Sister Moon, and all the creatures in creation. The Boatwrights had a strong connection to Janesville through Helen’s sister, Ellie (Mrs. George) Gutmann. Marie Severing and board member Susan Blumer were fortunate enough to take master classes with Helen Boatwright, a gifted singer and teacher.
Faure’s “Requiem” also was last done by Choral Union also in 1973.
Registration will start at 6:15 p.m. and the cost of membership is $20 (waived for students). Music will be provided. Auditions are not required and singers of any ability are welcomed. Three months of rehearsals will prepare the chorus for the December concerts.
