As part of the I-39/90 Expansion Project, crews are setting girders for the northbound Interstate bridge over US 14/Humes Road in Janesville. For the safety of the traveling public and construction crews, both directions of US 14 will be closed under the Interstate nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night and Thursday night (Oct. 9-10). No left turns will be permitted from the I-39/90 exit ramps to US 14 (Exit 171B) to travel under the bridge. Motorists are required to use alternate local routes during the overnight closure, such as the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171A).
In addition, crews will pour concrete for the I-39/90 northbound bridge over WIS 26/Milton Avenue on Thursday (Oct. 10). One lane will be closed on Milton Avenue northbound and southbound under the Interstate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. Motorists are urged to plan ahead, allow extra time and consider use alternate local routes during this operation.
The work operations and lane, road closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.