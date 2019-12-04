I-39/90 southbound will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow (Dec. 5) near the Janesville rest area. Construction crews will complete repairs to old Interstate pavement between Townline Road and Kennedy Road, north of the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171A).
Backups and delays are expected on the southbound Interstate in this area. Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to safely reach their destination.
The work operations and lane closure duration are weather dependent and subject to change.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov. Alerts and updates provided via this site are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road.
