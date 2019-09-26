The City of Milton is in the process of working with the United States Census Bureau on developing a Complete Count Committee for Milton.
The committee will be driven by the volunteers on the committee, and the focus will be raising awareness about the upcoming 2020 Census. This is the first time in history the form will be completed online. City Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman said it will be important to have people in the community helping to raise awareness and direct people to resources to assist in completing the form to ensure all community members are counted.
"We are hoping to have a diverse representation of the community on the committee to better access the various networks of people," said Cushman in a news release.
The first meeting of the Complete Count Committee will be on October 10, at 6 p.m. at Milton City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St.
If you are interested in serving on the Complete Count Committee or learning more about this volunteer opportunity, please contact me at (608) 868-6900 Ext. 5 or by email at icushman@milton-wi.gov.
