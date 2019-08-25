The Milton High School football team defeated Baraboo, 55-15, in a season-opening road game Friday night in Baraboo.
Baraboo scored the first score of the game with a touchdown early in the first quarter, but the Red Hawks responded with 42-unanswered points, including 28 points in the second quarter.
Junior quarterback Evan Jordahl connected on 5 of 8 passes and collected 161 yards through the air to go along with four touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Dane Nelson hauled in four passes for 129 and three touchdowns.
Milton’s home opener will be on Friday against Mount Horeb at Anderson Field at 7 p.m.
A full story of the game will appear in this week’s Milton Courier, as well as online at a later date.
