The Milton boys hockey team scored a pair of second-period goals, but fell to McFarland, 7-2, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 7, in McFarland.
The Red Hawks were then defeated by Madison Edgewood, 7-0, in another conference game Monday, Jan. 13, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton.
McFarland (10-2, 5-1) scored two goals in the first period, but Milton (1-12, 0-7) cut the lead in half with a score in the second period with a goal from sophomore Gannon Kligora on a power play.
Mason Pusateri and Tyler Ellis were credited with assists.
With the game in reach at 2-1, the Spartans scored the next three goals in the period to take a commanding 5-1 advantage.
The Red Hawks stopped the bleeding with an even-strength goal from Storm Cook to make it 5-2.
McFarland scored the final two goals of the game in the third period.
The Spartans peppered senior goalie Luke Grote with 51 shots on the night. Grote ended the game with 44 saves.
Edgewood 7, Milton 0
The Red Hawks held the Crusaders (11-4, 6-0) scoreless in the first period, but Edgewood struck four minutes into the second period to go up 1-0.
Edgewood added on three more goals in the period to take a 4-0 advantage into the third period.
The Crusaders scored three more times in the final frame.
Madison Edgewood is first in the Badger South Conference standings with 12 points, while McFarland is second with 10 points.
Milton will take on rival Stoughton (2-8, 1-4) Friday, Jan. 17, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton at 7:15 p.m.
