Redone pool, redone record.
Senior Danielle Cramer set a new pool record in the 100-yard butterfly in the first meet since the Milton pool renovations Tuesday night against Madison Edgewood.
Cramer’s time of 57.14 seconds in the butterfly also broke her own school record.
Cramer also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.21.
Freshman Bailey Ratzburg won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.36. She placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke as well, with a time of 1:08.71.
Milton will host Monroe Tuesday at the Milton High School pool at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
The Milton High School volleyball team went 4-1 at the Madison La Follette Invitational Thursday in Madison.
The Red Hawks were defeated in the championship game by Platteville, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Jordan Karlen led the Red Hawks in aces and assists with 13 and 97, respectively.
Milton will play in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Tournament Friday and Saturday in Whitewater.
Girls Tennis
The Milton High School girls tennis team bested Baraboo in the Badger Challenge by a score of 4-3 Tuesday at the Milton High School tennis courts.
The Red Hawks split the four singles matches and won two of the three doubles matches.
Juniors Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek moved to 6-1 on the year with a win at No. 2 doubles.
Milton will play in a quadrangular Thursday in DeForest at 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
A last second goal gave Beaver Dam a 2-1 victory over the Red Hawks in Milton’s season opening game on the road on Tuesday.
Deadlocked at 1-1, the Golden Beavers scored in the 90th minute to break the tie and defeat the Red Hawks.
Sophomore Gavin Clarquist scored Milton’s one goal, which was assisted by fellow sophomore Joey Leverenz.
Milton’s first home game of the season will be Thursday against East Troy at 6 p.m. at Anderson Field.
Full recaps of these games will appear in the Sept. 5 version of the Milton Courier, as well as online at a later date
