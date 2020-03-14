Schools in the School District of Milton plan to be in session for students on Monday, March 16. On Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, students will not attend school, staff will work on virtual learning plans.
All buildings will be closed to practices and other district and community group activities beginning Monday at the conclusion of the school day and continue to be closed throughout the school closure.
The school district sent an email to families late Friday and text messages and phone calls went out Saturday morning.
Virtual Learning Days for students will start Thursday, March 19, and also will take place on Friday, March 20. There will be no virtual learning during the district’s scheduled Spring Break, March 23-27. Virtual learning will start up again the week of March 30-April 3.
The district email states information will be provided early next week about how the district intends to support student learning utilizing its Virtual Learning Days Plan. The district will share its plans via email and the district website.
Gov. Tony Evers issued a news release at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, saying he had directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an order mandating statewide closure of all K-12 schools, as part of the state’s efforts contain the spread of COVID-19. The news release stated the mandated statewide closure will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, to give school districts time to make plans for kids, families, educators and staff.
School districts, particularly those in counties with reported cases of COVID-19, were told by Evers that they could choose to close earlier than Wednesday. School districts including Janesville and Edgerton are closed starting Monday.
According to Evers’ news release, the anticipated reopening date for schools statewide is April 6, however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information.
A letter from the School District of Milton administration to families sent Friday evening stated:
“We believe it is important to have students at school on Monday, March 16, for the following reasons:
● This will allow staff and students an opportunity to communicate face-to-face, to share reassurance, and front-load expectations related to Virtual Learning Days.
● This provides an opportunity for parents to pick up any medication in the school office for their child(ren). Please remember, this may be the last opportunity to pick up medications until schools potentially reopen in early April.
● This will allow all students to empty cubbies and lockers to prepare for deep cleaning.
● This will allow our district an opportunity to provide grab-and-go meals for those students who may be facing food shortages during the school closure.
● This will allow students the opportunity to gather learning materials (devices, chargers, instructional materials).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.