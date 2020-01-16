Northside Intermediate School and Milton Middle School math teams recently both took second place at the Southern Lakes Advanced Learner’s Network Regional Math Meet. This was the second year in a row that the middle school team won second at the regional competition.
The second-place finish earns both teams a place at the Mega Math Meet state competition on May 14 in Madison.
In five events students were tested on consumer math knowledge, geometric reasoning and the results from team problem-solving trials.
Milton seventh-grader Noah Sookraj had the highest individual score among his similar-grade peers.
The Milton Middle School team was comprised of David Astin (seventh grade), Jonathan Flowers (eighth grade), Heidi Kammerzelt (eighth grade), Hanna Kim (seventh grade), Aeoden Sinclar (eighth grade), Noah Sookraj (seventh grade), Kailynn Stockman (seventh grade) and Bethany Vidurk (eighth grade).
The Northside Intermediate team included: Grant Bartels (fifth grade), Sydney Grady (fifth grade), Dawson Handel (sixth grade), James MacNeal (fifth grade), Jenna Mickelson (sixth grade), Kaia Murphy (sixth grade), Jonah Sookraj (fifth grade) and Isaac Weigel (sixth grade).
The event drew 31 teams from throughout the region. Milton teams were pitted against representatives from Kettle Moraine, Elkhon, Burlington, Lake Geneva, Fort Atkinson, Waterford and Delavan-Darien School districts.
