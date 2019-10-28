Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Milton High School production of "Legally Blonde The Musical" and for the first time tickets can be purchased online.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16. The Sunday, Nov. 17, matinee begins at 2 p.m.
All tickets are $10 and can be purchased online through Thursday, Nov. 14, via the school's website. Click on the "Activity Page" to purchase or use the direct link at https://milton.revtrak.net/legally-blonde-/
Tickets also will be available before each performance at the door (cash or check only).
All tickets are general admission. Doors open a half hour before show time.
A show for PG-13 audiences, "Legally Blonde The Musical" follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world. The show is licensed through Music Theater International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.