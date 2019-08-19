"Though the Years" gives readers a glimpse of what appeared in the Milton Courier in years past. Bound volumes of most Milton Couriers are available at the Milton Public Library and at the Milton House Museum.
Aug. 20, 2009
“Close vote settles school budget battle.” For the 2009-10 budget, the Milton school district is expected to see a decline of 2.32 percent in state revenue. That means, despite the board already approving $1.2 million in across-the-board cuts, taxpayers will see a 10 percent increase in their share of the levy. The proposed tax levy is $13.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million from the previous year.
“City nets $500K in stimulus funds for High Street.” $500,000 in federal stimulus money is coming to Milton for the resurfacing of High Street between State Highway 26 and John Paul Road.
Aug. 25, 1994
“Increased student enrollment in district.” The Milton Education District enrollment grew by 5 to 6 percent. This was an increase of 142 students the first day of school.
“1994-95 school budget approved at meeting.” The annual school budget for the 1994-95 school year was set at the annual Milton School District meeting. Tax rate project is $16.52 per $1,000 equalized valuation, a decrease of 2.9 percent from last year. Because of an estimated increase of 8 percent in valuation in the district.
Aug 21, 1969
“Questions abound at council meeting.” How many individuals may rent rooms in a house before it becomes more than a two-family dwelling? Two North Janesville Street residents appeared representing a group of petitioners objecting to the six students renting a small house.
Aug. 18, 1949
“Decision on village case to be announced early in October.” Although the State Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the matter of incorporation of the Village of Milton Junction, the decision will not be handed down until early October.
“Training hearing set at Whitewater on Sept. 20.” According to notice from the Public Service Commission, a hearing on the proposal of the Milwaukee Road to discontinue trains 7 and 8 between Milwaukee and Janesville effective Aug. 15. The railroad will continue to operate the gas-electric passenger trains, which stop in Milton, pending the investigation hearing and final commission decision.
