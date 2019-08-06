The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its All-Academic Award winners and Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the 2018-2019 academic year on August 29, with several former Milton Red Hawks earning spots on the list.
To make the honor roll, student athletes must achieve a 3.0 GPA or better on a 4.0 scale.
Four former Red Hawks at UW-Stevens Point made the list.
Bailee Collins, a Pointers basketball player, made the list. Danielle Heitsman, who plays hockey, was named to the honor roll. Elizabeth Dammen (swimming and diving) and Jerry Lipke (wrestling) were also former Red Hawks to make the honor roll at Stevens Point.
Both Ally Burke (soccer) and Avery Shanahan (swimming and diving) were honor members from UW-Eau Claire.
Patrick O’Leary of UW-River Falls made the honor roll as a football player.
Former Red Hawks at UW-Whitewater who made the honor roll were announced last week in the Courier (Nate Trewyn, CheyAnn Knudsen, Maddie McCue and Carley Albrecht), but UW-W volleyball player Rachel Butterfield, who earned a spot on the honor roll, was mistakenly excluded from the list.
UW-Whitewater, along with, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, and UW-Stout were Institutions receiving the All-Academic Award for the 2018-19 academic year.
Institutions receive the award when their student-athletes’ GPA is equal or greater to the student body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.