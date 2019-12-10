The Milton School District was one of 10 in the state and 250 in the US and Canada on the 10th annual AP District Honor Roll.
It is the third time the district has received the College Board recognition since the list began in 2011.
The AP District Honor Roll recognizes school districts achieved increases in access to Advanced Placement courses for a broader number of students and also maintained or improved the rate at which their AP students earned scores of three or higher on an AP Exam.
Exams are given after high school students participate in AP classes to determine whether students can receive college credit. The College Board and the American Council on Education (ACE) recommend awarding credit for AP Exam scores of 3 or higher.
Of the 429 tests the 229 Milton students took in 2019, 317 or 74 percent earned a score of three or higher
By comparison, of the 394 exams the 210 Milton students took in 2018, 279 tests—or 71 percent—earned a score of three or higher.
The number of exams with scores of three or higher also increased from 229 in 2015-16 to 235 in 2016-17 to 279 in 2017-18.
Eighteen AP courses are offered at Milton High School, two more than in the previous school year.
AP courses at Milton High School include Art Studio, Biology, Calculus AB, Chemistry, English Language and Composition, English Literature and Composition, French Language and Culture, Physics, Psychology, Statistics and Probability, United States History, United States Government and Politics, Spanish Language and Culture, and World History.
Wisconsin schools on the AP District Honor Roll in addition to Milton include Neenah Joint School District, New Glarus School District, Eagle River Wisconsin Northland Pines School District, Oregon School District, Saint Croix Central School District, Sparta Area School District, Stevens Point Area Public School District and Waterford Union High School District.
