The Blackhawk Technical College Board Appointment Committee has appointed Amy Kenyon to the board.
Kenyon fills the unexpired term of Malik Surani, ending June 30, 2020. Surani resigned in May.
Kenyon is the school to career coordinator at Milton High School. She is a recent graduate of the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County. She serves as an ambassador for the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Milton Youth Coalition, Rock County Healthcare Day Planning Committee, and Rock County Business/Education/Workforce Committee.
The appointment committee met Aug. 19 to conduct a public hearing and meeting to fill the vacancy.
The Appointment Committee for the Blackhawk Technical College District Board is comprised of the Rock County and Green County board chairpersons, the two counties that comprise the Blackhawk District. Rock County Board Chairperson Russ Podzilni serves as chairperson of the committee and Art Carter, Green County board chairperson, is a member of the committee.
Pending confirmation of the appointment by the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, Kenyon will be sworn in at the board meeting scheduled for Sept. 18.
