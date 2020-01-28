The City of Milton Plan Commission approved Monday, Jan. 21, a preliminary certified survey map (CSM) for land owned by the Milton school district along West High Street.
A site plan and conditional use permit (CUP) for the high school were also approved.
As presented in a memo to the commission from Public Works Director Howard Robinson, approval of the CSM, CUP and site plan are required in advance of building the high school expansion approved by voters as part of the $59.9 million construction referendum passed last April.
Robinson noted that the CSM was required because the high school property, which would be used for the expansion, was platted as a separate lot from that upon which the high school is built. The current 2-lot configuration would not allow the district to built a single building with a footprint straddling the two lots. Combining the lots would clear the way for the construction of the addition, allowing the district to meet city requirements for setbacks and green space. Indication of a sanitary sewer easement was still required on the CSM, Robinson wrote, adding that a sanitary sewer line was in existence on the west side of the district’s western lot.
A building cannot straddle the line between two lots, City Administrator Al Hulick said. Combining the lots into one allows the district to extend the high school addition from the existing building into what was formerly a separate lot, he said.
The newly combined lot has a total of 62 acres, Milton school district Director of Buildings and Grounds Stephen Schantz said. A potion of the new addition, housing the high school’s new STEM classrooms, will extend onto land that was formerly a separate vacant lot, he said.
The STEM addition is the only part of the building’s new construction that would have crossed the lot line before the parcels were combined, Schantz added.
The district purchased the vacant land to the west of the high school building around 2006 in anticipation of expansion, he said.
The survey map is preliminary until a sewer easement, which already exists on the property, is drawn in, Schantz continued.
A legal description of the 20-foot wide utility easement will be drafted, he said. The easement is needed so the city can provide service and maintenance to public utilities on school district property, he said.
Also discussed among commissioners, as part of the new construction, there will be changes made to the high school driveway alignment with West High Street. New alignments will allow for a realigned and more conventional placement of stop signs near the high school on West High Street.
Work on the high school addition is slated to begin in April and work on the parking areas, along with the new West High Street stop sign alignments, will begin in the summer of 2021.
The new addition for the high school will include a STEM center, pool area and a gym. The full project is anticipated to complete in time for the start of school in 2021, Schantz said.
The new addition will consist of two levels. The first or lower level will have 83,697 square feet and the upper level will have 23,798 square feet, Schantz said.
Robinson’s memo also addressed the district’s need for an updated CUP. While the district has on file with the city a CUP for the high school, required for school district buildings residing within a residential district, changing the school’s footprint would require that an updated CUP be placed on file. The land upon which the high school currently resides and the land designated for its expansion is zoned R3-Residential. No zoning changes would be required as part of the project, Robinson wrote.
The Plan Commission held during its meeting a public hearing as part of the CUP approval process. Members of the public did not come forward to speak during the public hearing.
CSM, CUP, and site plan approvals were granted with stipulation that 11 contingencies be met before construction begins. They are:
• Recording a final CSM.
• DNR and city engineer approval of the storm water plan.
• Adjustments made to 90-degree parking stalls, widening any undersized stalls to 26 feet.
• Arrows added to parking areas directing traffic flows.
• Alignments of school driveways across from Rainbow Drive and Orchard Row such that “they do not directly enter the street intersection,” with detail paid to a driveway alignment across from Rainbow Drive, allowing current stop signs on West High Street to align in a more conventional pattern.
• The addition of sanitary and water mains onto the site’s utility plans.
• The addition of a foot-candle power lighting plan.
• Changes is signage locations.
• The submittal of an architectural drawing showing building heights.
• Indication of dumpster locations.
• Recording with the Rock County of the property’s stormwater management plan.
