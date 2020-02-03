The National Weather Service reported a record-high of 51 degrees F Sunday in Madison. The forecast for the first Polar BBQ at Dave’s Ace Hardware on Saturday, Feb. 8, includes a high of 30 degrees F.
“We’re definitely not worried about it being too cold at this point; 30 degrees, 20 degrees would be perfect for this event,” said grill master and event organizer Paul Warren.
About a dozen grills will be set up on the side of the building at 430 S. John Paul Road.
This isn’t Warren’s first Polar BBQ. He’s done one before when his brother (Dave) owned the Ace store in Evansville. He remembers the day began with a wind chill of minus 25 and the high was 6 degrees.
“A lot of people think there's a grilling season and we don't believe that,” he said. “Grilling should be done year-round. Don’t let the weather stop you. Food just tastes better off the grill.”
Grilling will be done by Warren and other “Eggheads,” people whom he describes as being passionate about cooking with a Big Green Egg, a ceramic charcoal grill/smoker.
“It sounds strange, but there is a very strong community around the Big Green Egg – and this is worldwide,” he said.
Warren started using a Big Green Egg about eight years ago. It’s been around since 1974, he said, but it gained popularity in the northern states within the last five years or so.
“Big Green Egg” refers to the shape of the grill.
“It is so well insulated that you can cook in any type of temperature,” he said. “You can use it as a smoker, grill on it, bake on it and roast on it. So you can pretty much cook anything. You’re only limited by your imagination as far as what you can prepare on it.”
The public is invited to try samples on Saturday that will include pulled pork, chicken wings – and foods you might not expect to find on the grill such as smoked mac n cheese and beer cheese potatoes. Pizza and candied bacon are also possibilities.
Manufacturer reps will give a cooking tutorial on how to use flank steak at about 11 a.m.
Most of the samples probably be ready between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A fan of grilled food, Warren started researching grills nine years ago. When a salesperson contacted him, he had already heard of the Big Green Egg.
After giving it a try, he said, “The food is completely different from any other grill.”
Although the upfront cost is more for a Big Green Egg, it comes with a lifetime warranty. He said someone who buys a gas grill might need to get a new grill every five or 10 years.
Warren has used his Big Green Egg to make everything from sweet rolls, fish and burgers to sausage.
“You’re only limited by your imagination,” he said. “Anything you are currently cooking on your stovetop, there’s no reason why you can’t cook it on the Egg. (Smoked) mac n cheese is phenomenal on the Egg. I have a friend who’s coming to the event who roasts coffee beans on the Green Egg.”
When Warren first started, he said, “I knew nothing other than I liked to eat the food. I didn’t know how to prepare the food. That’s one of the nice things about the Green Egg community. If you have a question, you can post a question (on the EGGhead forum or on a Facebook group) and you’ll have 10 responses within probably an hour. I’ve met people from literally all over the nation as a result of the Green Egg.”
Some of them will be here in Milton on Saturday for an event that Warren hopes will become an annual gathering.
