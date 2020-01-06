With unanimous approval from the board of education, the School District of Milton will name its soon-to-be-constructed swimming pool the “Lieder Family Pool.” The name commemorates the enduring impact of Tom Lieder and his family on Milton’s swim program.
Friends of the Milton Pool, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Milton’s swim facilities, approached the district about the possibility of naming the facility after Lieder, a longtime Milton swim coach.
“Tom’s commitment and dedication to the community over the years has been phenomenal,” said Jenny Quade, Friends of Milton Pool president.
According to Quade, Lieder has been the driving force behind Milton’s highly successful high school swim teams, active youth swim programs, and thousands of community swim lessons for decades.
When approached with the idea of naming the pool in his honor, Lieder was grateful for the recognition but was quick to point out he was not alone in his efforts. He strongly asserted that he could not have been able to commit his energies to Milton swim without the unwavering support of his wife, Terri, and his three children, Craig, Chad and Carrie.
“For 40 years, you could walk into the Milton pool and most likely see a Lieder family member,” observed School District of Milton Athletic Director Brian Hammil. “This was truly a labor of love by Tom and his family. No one has done more for swimming in Milton than [the Lieders.]”
Respecting Lieder’s desire to recognize all who have contributed so much over the years, it was proposed that the pool be called the “Lieder Family Pool.”
“I think it’s a perfect name,” Quade explained. “It honors the Lieders’ contributions, but also represents the emphasis that Tom placed on the swimmers as a “family” and the pool as a resource for our community’s families.”
Friends of Milton Pool have asked the school district to consider the addition of signage for the exterior of the new pool.
According to Quade, any costs for these signs are outside of the scope of the referendum and would require a separate fundraising effort.
For additional information on costs and fundraising efforts for the signage, visit the Friends of Milton Pool’s website at www.friendsofmiltonpool.com.
