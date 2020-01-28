Junior Luke Hessenauer scored two second-period goals as the Milton hockey team defeated Madison La Follette/East in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 23, in Madison.
“We skated hard all night and had room to move the puck,” Milton head coach Steve Zartman said. “We did a decent job of getting the puck up the ice and pressuring in their end.”
The Red Hawks then were defeated by Sauk Prairie, 9-2, in another non-conference game Friday, Jan. 24, in Prairie du Sac.
Against Madison La Follette/East (2-16, 1-10), sophomore Tyler Ellis gave the Red Hawks (3-14, 1-7) a 1-0 lead with a goal 10 minutes, 7 seconds into the first period.
Junior Tyler Gilberston and Hessenauer both were credited with assists on the opening score.
With 12:37 left in the second period, Hessenauer netted his first goal of the game. Freshman Leo Studier was awarded with an assist.
Hessenauer’s second goal of the game — which made it 3-0 — took place with 5:28 remaining in the second period and was assisted by junior Austin Sartell and sophomore Gannon Kligora.
“It was good to see Luke find the back of the net a couple of times,” Zartman said. “He caught the goalie off guard on the first one with a skate right, shoot left. And on the second Hess absolutely ripped a wrister that bounced straight up in the air of his shoulder and trickled across the line.”
In the third period, Kligora put Milton up 4-0 with a goal. This time it was Ellis and junior Wyatt Frison who collected assists.
The Lakers scored a goal with less than a minute remaining to stop the shoutout.
Senior Luke Grote collected 22 saves in the victory for Milton.
Sauk Prairie 9, Milton 2
Sauk Prairie (12-2, 5-2) scored the first two goals of the game, but Milton cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal from Ellis, with Hessenauer assisting.
After another Sauk Prairie goal with less than a minute left in the first, the Eagles scored their fourth goal of the game 5:50 into the second period to make it 4-1.
Hessenauer kept Milton in striking distance with a power-play goal assisted by Kligora to make it 4-2 with less than a minute remaining in the second.
“We played probably our best period of the year in the second,” Zartman said. “After Sauk scored to make it 4-1 we could’ve packed it in, but we played them tough and were able to get it to 4-2 by the end of the period. I was really proud of the way we hung with them.”
The third period was all Eagles though, as Sauk Prairie collected five goals, including three scores from senior Camden Desroches.
The Eagles racked up 62 shots on goal in the win.
Milton will host Kenosha Bradford (0-7, 0-5) in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton at 5 p.m.
