The School District of Milton will celebrate the start of construction on referendum projects with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at East Elementary School, 201 S. Janesville St.
A $59.9 million facilities referendum was approved by voters in April with 53% voting yes. The question was designed to address classroom and common space
overcrowding, ADA accessibility, building security and the ability to support modern learning.
Projects and additions will happen at East, West, Harmony and Consolidated elementary schools; Milton
Middle School; and Milton High School. The referendum also includes deferred maintenance
items.
“This referendum is an investment the community made in students, staff and facilities, both now
and in the future,” Director of Buildings and Grounds Stephen Schantz said.
An estimated timeline of construction is as follows:
● East will begin in October 2019 and be completed by August 2020.
● West will begin in November 2019 and be completed by August 2020.
● Harmony will begin in November 2019 and be completed by August 2020.
● Consolidated will begin in June 2020 and will be completed in fall 2020.
● Middle School will begin in June 2020 and will be completed by August 2021.
● High School will begin in spring 2020 and be completed by August 2021.
For more information on the referendum, visit the school district’s referendum website at
