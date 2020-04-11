On April 10, Rock County Dispatch received multiple reports of suspected fraudulent calls from a male subject identifying himself as a sergeant with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. The impersonator was allegedly attempting to extort money from the victims, but at this time we don’t believe anyone actually lost any money or gave up any personal identifying information.
Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies handled two cases reported in Harmony & Milton Townships, while two other local calls were investigated by authorities in Janesville & Beloit. There was also a call that was reported from the State of Texas.
In the case handled by Janesville PD, the impersonator told the victim she was served with a subpoena over a month ago and failed to respond to it, therefore a warrant was issued for her arrest. The impersonator referenced a Federal Judge, James Peterson, when “explaining the warrant” to the victim. The victim had never been served with any subpoena and asked for the impersonator’s badge number, at which time he hung up.
In another case handled by Beloit PD, the impersonator told the victim she missed a court appearance, a warrant was issued for her arrest and she owed $5,000 to the Sheriff’s Office. The impersonator also tried to get the caller to meet at the Sheriff’s Office to execute the transaction but the caller hung up on him.
Caller ID’s showed the impersonator made these calls from two different phone numbers, one of which is 608-757-8000, the main phone number for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. It’s likely the impersonator spoofed our main number, linking it to his phone in attempts to make it appear to be a legitimate call. The other phone number on caller ID was believed to be the impersonator’s and after investigating and receiving voicemail, that number has since been disconnected.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to let their family and friends know about these scams, which are still under investigation. Anyone receiving calls of this nature is urged to report it to the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244. People should always use caution and are reminded not to give personal information or pay monies via phone unless they can verify the source it’s coming from.
