A Milton woman was arrested Sunday in Janesville in her suspected fourth intoxicated-driving incident, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
EricaLynne Hartzell, 35, Milton, was stopped for a traffic violation at 10:02 p.m. Sunday at North Pearl Street and Laurel Avenue, according to a news release.
Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and determined Hartzell was intoxicated. She agreed to be taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville for a blood test, according to the release.
Hartzell was later arrested on a fourth-offense intoxicated-driving charge.
