The Milton High School girls tennis team grabbed a 4-3 victory over Baraboo in the Badger Challenge on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Milton, and then lost a pair of matches Thursday, Aug. 29, in DeForest.
Milton 4, Baraboo 3
The Red Hawks split the four singles matches and claimed two of the three doubles matches to sneak past the Thunderbirds in the Badger Challenge.
“The girls showed great perseverance through the matches,” Milton head coach Ethan Langer said. “With our singles lineup being out, our singles lineup had a lot on their plate and they all did very well.”
Senior Ella Tremel won at No. 2 singles by a score of 6-3, 6-0. A flight up at No. 3 singles, junior Kelly Ploszag triumphed with a 6-4, 7-5 victory.
The senior duo of Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi earned a 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 1 doubles for Milton.
Juniors Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek won their match at No. 2 doubles, 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-2.
“The match of the night would have to be our No. 2 doubles,” Langer said. “Coming down to a third set and winning that match to win the dual was a lot of fun.”
The victory put the duo’s record on the season at 6-1.
DeForest
It was a bit of tough sledding for the Red Hawks against DeForest and Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.
The Red Hawks were swept by the host Norskies, 7-0, and were bested by Wisconsin Rapids, 5-2.
Choi and Lebakken won against Wisconsin Rapids, 6-0, 6-3. Davis and Suchanek also won, 6-3, 7-5. The Red Hawks played Monroe in a Badger South Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Milton High School, but results were not available by publication time.
Milton will play on Thursday, Sept. 5, with a conference dual versus Monona Grove at 4:15 p.m.
