The City of Milton Plan Commission approved on July 16 a site plan submitted by First Community Bank of Milton, 202 Merchant Row. Facade renovations and improvements, along with updates made to outdoor leisure space used by bank employees, are included within the plan.
The measure passed unanimously with one abstention made by Commissioner Dave Ostrowski who said both he and his wife are employed at First Community Bank of Milton.
In an email to City Administrator Al Hulick, dated July 3, First Community Bank of Milton President and CEO Brendon Wilkinson said bids received by the bank for the proposed renovations were in the “$600,000 range.”
Plans include removal of red granite from the bank’s façade while restoring it to its “original exterior appearance.” Two storefronts situated on the right side of the bank building will be rehabbed, but will look the same, Wilkinson wrote. The entire building will have a new roof, undated exterior lighting, tuck-pointing, gutters and a backlit illuminated bank sign. Behind the building, a concrete pad will be removed and replaced with a gazebo, Wilkinson noted.
During the meeting, Wilkinson said photographs of the bank taken in the 1920s were used to determine how the building once looked.
Improvements will be made to the landscape along First Lane, Director of Public Works Howard Robinson wrote in a memo to commissioners.
Proposed improvements met with city ordinances, Robinson wrote.
The property is zoned B-3 Central Business District. As such, changes to the outside of the building require plan commission approval, Robinson stated.
Wilkinson said plans called for the project to begin this fall, with an anticipated completion date sometime next spring.
Future plans call for the addition of solar panels that might potentially be installed on the bank’s roof, he said.
