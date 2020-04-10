This year’s Alice in Dairyland finals have been postponed and will not feature any planned public events in Walworth County, but the county will host the finals next year, a spokesman said Friday.
A news release shared Friday by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced “several significant changes” to this year’s finals, which feature a Milton woman.
Those finals also will be live streamed for the public so the event can “maintain appropriate social distancing,” the release states. A live question-and-answer session will be held June 19, and the winner will be selected during an event June 20.
Rachel Gerbitz of Milton was named in March as one of six finalists for the job of Alice, which is a communications and marketing position.
Abigail Martin, also of Milton, is the current Alice in Dairyland.
The new Alice was supposed to start work June 1.
More details about this year’s finals will be released in coming weeks, according to the release.
