Geronimo Energy, an alternative-energy company headquartered in Minnesota, is looking to develop a solar farm on about 450 acres southwest of Edgerton in the town of Fulton.
The proposed North Rock Solar Project, or “North Rock,” would produce up to 50 megawatts of electricity.
Geronimo Energy has submitted to the town a conditional use permit application for the project. A public hearing for the CUP will be held during a joint meeting of the town board and planning and commission beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the town hall, 2738 W. Fulton Center Drive, Edgerton.
A recommendation from the commission and action by the town board may follow the public hearing.
The town, county and state all have to approve permits for the project, company officials said.
The county and state will be asked to approve permits for access roads and drainage permits, Geronimo’s Kara Bakke told Adams Publishing Group.
While nothing is a sure thing, “these guys seem very well prepared. This is not their first rodeo,” said Town Board Chairman Evan Sayre, who attended a North Rock open house Feb. 27 at the town hall. “I haven’t seen anything that it’s a red herring, that it won’t work,” Sayre said.
With the necessary approvals, construction could begin as early as spring 2021.
An open house invitation sent to property owners near the proposed project site says the project could generate about $200,000 in annual tax revenue, three to five full-time jobs and 150 construction jobs.
