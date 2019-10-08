Walgreens announced Monday it has made the decision to stop selling e-cigarette products at its stores nationwide as the CDC, FDA and other health officials continue to examine the issue. According to a statement issued Monday, Walgreens said the decision is also reflective of developing regulations in a growing number of states and municipalities.
Also on Monday, Kroger, the parent of Pick’n Save stores, announced it is discontinuing the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products, or e-cigarettes, at all store and fuel center locations due to the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment associated with these products. According to a statement by Kroger, the company will exit this category after selling through its current inventory.
In September Walmart, which previously announced it would discontinue the sale of fruit- and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems, said it will discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at Walmart and at Sam’s Club. Since July 1, the minimum age to purchase tobacco products at Walmart and Sam’s Club was raised to 21. (In Wisconsin the minimum age otherwise is 18.)
In Milton, Jason Cowley, owner of Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly, 727 S. Janesville St., stopped the sale of e-cigarettes a year or so ago.
“A salesman brought them in without my permission,” Cowley said. “I made them take them out as soon as I noticed them for sale. We may have had them for a month. I had read an article and felt it wasn’t something we wanted to sell or promote to our customers. I’m now hearing and seeing that the article was correct and glad we made the decision to not carry them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.