It wasn’t a lack of effort, but Milton head boys soccer coach Ryan Wagner just wanted to see a bit more playoff urgency from his Red Hawks Tuesday.
The Milton boys soccer team was defeated, 2-1, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game Tuesday, Oct. 23, at McFarland High School.
“It hurts to say it, but I think we lacked intensity for it being a playoff game,” Wagner said.
The Red Hawks got on the board first with a goal in the sixth minute from senior Luke Grote. Grote attempted to cross the ball from outside the box, but the wind helped drift it toward the goal where it found the back of the net.
The Vikings broke through in the 35th minute with a goal.
Senior Derek Karlen weaved through the Red Hawk defense with ball in foot and was able to roll a shot past senior keeper Maverick Attwood on the ground.
It was a similar score in the 56th minute that broke the tie.
Stoughton junior Milot Misini dribbled past the Milton defense where he got a clean shot off against Attwood, which rolled to the left side of the goal and in.
“I wouldn’t say lazy defending, but at some point someone has to get in there and win the ball,” Wagner said. “Both times we sort of just let them dribble through.”
The Red Hawks had their chances after the Vikings’ second goal.
Milton had three free kick attempts in the second half, none more dangerous than senior Declan Riley’s in the 69th minute.
From 18 yards out, Riley’s shot rolled past the Stoughton wall with pace on the ground, but the Viking goalie made a diving save to the right-side of the goal to preserve the one-goal lead.
Stoughton will move on to play top-seeded Elkhorn on Saturday.
An updated version of this story will appear of the Oct. 31 edition of the Milton Courier.
