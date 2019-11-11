The Milton football team led all sports with eight athletes earning spots on the Badger South first team.
Milton had five members on the conference’s first-team offense. Two offensive linemen made the list, with senior tackle Joe Crofts and senior guard Booker Burden earning nods. Senior Hunter Pernot was slotted in at the lone tight end spot on the first team and senior Dane Nelson was one of three wide receivers selected. Senior running back Nick Huber also garnered first-team honors.
Junior Luke Hessenauer was the only non-senior to make a first team for Milton, earning a spot on the first-team defense. Seniors Kai Kerl (edge) and Jack Weberpal (defensive back) joined Hessenauer on the conference’s first team.
Junior quarterback Evan Jordahl was named to the second-team offense. Senior defensive back Jordan Stivarius and junior Logan Knudsen earned spots on the conference’s second-team defense.
Milton’s honorable mentions on the offensive end went to senior running back Jerry Jones and senior tackle Brody Reed. Red Hawks on the defensive honorable mention list were senior linebacker Seth Haldiman, senior defensive back Ben Soergel and junior defensive back Joseph Jones.
In volleyball. sophomore Jordan Karlen was selected to the Badger South’s first team. Senior middle hitter Abbey Falk earned recognition on the conference’s second team, the only Milton player to do so. Junior Juliet Karlen was an honorable mention member.
In soccer, junior Bryce Eckert and senior keeper Maverick Attwood both were selected to the conference’s second team.
Two Red Hawks were Badger South honorable mentions: Juniors Wyatt Frison and Aidan Conger both earned honorable mention nods.
