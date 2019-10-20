Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.