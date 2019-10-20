Lisa Machtemes is the new executive director of KANDU Industries in Janesville. Machtemes comes to KANDU with a PhD in organizational development, an MBA in accounting and many years of nonprofit experience.
KANDU is a nonprofit organization that promotes and provides diverse opportunities offering people with disabilities or disadvantages the ability to pursue greater independence and explore their limitless potential.
