Using a slide presentation, City Administrator Al Hulick presented the City of Milton Common Council on Jan. 21 with a “2019 Year in Review.”
Hulick began his presentation by noting that in 2019 Milton was the fastest growing community and with the lowest mill rate of any city in Rock County.
Equalized value in the city was increase by $31.3 million (new valuation growth) in 2019, and by $74.6 million, or 21%, over the last three years, Hulick said.
Looking more closely at economic development, Hulick said over $9 million in private commercial and industrial development and investment was realized by the city in 2019. That number had increased by $3 million over similar investments made in 2018.
Over $8.4 million had been achieved through residential construction, he said. The number included nearly $1 million in renovations, and was up by $4.5 million from similar constructions completed in 2018, he added.
In 2019, the city saw 16 new businesses start up, he said.
Hulick further detailed the city’s accomplishments, breaking them down by department.
Police Department
City of Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt helped enumerate several department achievements, among them: personnel inclusion is several training programs, such as “Leadership in Police Organization,” FEMA Basic Academy, active shooter response training, and crisis intervention team training; the department participated in several community-based programs, such as the “Click it or Ticket” national safety campaign, and the “Shop with a Cop” program,” facilitated with cooperation from the Janesville Walmart, along with other opportunities for community engagement, including a program at Northside Intermediate school inviting fourth-grade students to “Lunch with a Cop,” staff participation with story time at the Milton Public Library, “Coffee with the Chief,” “Special Olympics Cop on a Rooftop,” and police department tours.
Marquardt pointed to his own increased involvement with the Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, noting his participation as a “regular presenter.”
Addressing traffic stops, Marquardt said there was an increase of 4.5% in the number of stops made in 2019 as compared with those made in 2018. The increase represented a desire by the department to keep the public safe. Tickets are not a meaningful part of city revenues, he said, and the increase was not designed to elevate city revenue. In 2018, he said, a goal was to decrease traffic accidents in the city. The elevation in traffic stops likely contributed to a decrease in traffic accidents by 6.5% in 2019 over those reported in 2018, he said.
With community growth, comes an increase in calls for service, Marquardt said. Those increased by 8% in 2019 over 2018, he added.
Milton Public Library
Library Director Ashlee Kunkel enumerated 2019 accomplishments made at the city’s library. They included: an increase in the checkout of physical library materials. Checkouts were up in 2019 over those of 2018 by 9%, she said. The actual number of checkouts was 103,328. Electronic materials also saw an increase in circulation numbers by 22% in 2019 over 2018, she said. Library visits were up by 5.8% over those of 2018, with a total of 96,605 visits.
Kunkel pointing to unique programming initiated at the library. Some 513 unique programs were underway between 2018 and 2019, facilitating such topics and activities as one-on-one technology help, school visits, fundraisers, STEM activities, and reading initiatives, among others. Programming drew 12,876 participants, she said.
Unique, nontraditional library materials, including Emmy’s EarlyLit Kits, named for a young area resident who lost her life to cancer, and Sitter Sacks, have been popular additions, she added.
A podcast begun by library staff last year will continue to promote programming and answer questions about the library, Kunkel said.
Several successful fundraisers were held between 2018 and 2019 at the library, and staff has updated library policies and created an occupant emergency plan, she said.
Public Works
Among public works projects tackled in 2019, Hulick noted the reconstruction of Front Street and Windsor Court, street maintenance performed on over 5.25 miles of city roads, and the construction of a new lift station and force main along Parkview Drive.
Hulick cited the city's involvement in the approval process for the Red Hawk Farms subdivision expansion. Between 2018 and 2019, the expansion included 32 new homes. At the developer’s expanse, Hulick said, the Red Hawk Farms subdivision also saw the extension of roads including West Gailen Lane, and Hilltop and Rainbow drives. The city further reviewed and approved plans for the 108-unit Red Hawk Apartment Complex slated to be build this year along Parkview Drive.
The city will continue to work with the Milton school district to aid in the expansion of four schools, including East and West elementary schools, and the district’s middle and high schools. The projects were approved as part of the district’s $59.9 construction referendum, passed by the voters last April.
The city created a new in-house engineering position and has hired Mark Langer, formerly the city’s consulting engineer contracted through Madison-based Baxter and Woodman. He starts in his new role on March 2, Hulick said.
The city has also installed new playground equipment at Water Tower Park, and aided in the approval process of a pavilion at Veterans Park, which is currently being constructed by a veterans' group.
City Finances
City Finance Director Dan Nelson enumerated the city’s financial accomplishments in 2019, noting the city’s debt ratio had decreased from 59.27% in 2018 to 51.09%.
The number was brought to its new low, in part, he said, by the council’s recent decision to pay off early debt associated with Tax Incremental Financing District No. 6. As a matter of reference, he said, in 2014, the city carried a debt ratio of over 82%.
In 2019, Nelson said, the city earned interest income of $211,856, representing a 66% increase over interest income earned in 2018.
Using a credit card rebate program offered to the city, and choosing to collect those rebate funds in the city’s Parks Fund, allowed the city to invest $11,592 in park improvements, he added.
Falling under the broad category of City Statistics, Hulic said, between 2018 and 2019, staff administered 26 city payrolls, 26 The Gathering Place payrolls, and 26 fire department payrolls.
Staff processed 9,040 transactions made by the public through the city hall window, mail or drop box, and 3,641 credit card transactions. The city’s Department of Public Works processed an additional 270 transactions. Checks and transactions processed by the city totaled $11.8 million.
The city mailed 14,400 utility bills, and issued 15 special event permits and 120 park rental permits, which, Hulick said, showed that the community’s parks were being used by its residents.
In 2019 the city began producing podcasts, and has seen gains in social media, including a nearly 30% increase in Facebook “likes.” In 2018, the city had 2,067 likes, and in 2019, there were 2,684. Instagram “followers,” too, have increased, from 434 in August of 2019 to 618 in January of 2020. The numbers represent a 42.4% increase, Hulick said. He cited social media as a strong measure of community engagement, pointing to the city’s population of around 5,500.
2020 Challenges and goals
Looking ahead, Hulick enumerated the following challenges:
• Continuing to bring down the city’s debt service. Twenty-four cents of every tax dollar collected is used to support debt service, he said.
• Maintaining the city’s current level of services even as funding sources continue to decline. Future quality of services would be developed through achieving a balance between delivery, priorities and incidents, he said.
• Increasing the city’s tax base.
• Maintaining and preserving the Milton way of life.
Under goals for this year, Hulick cited:
• Completing the 2020-2023 strategic plan and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Inclusive Services Assessment for the Milton Public Library.
• Police department on-site reaccreditation. Goals for the police department also include expanding countywide active shooter preparation training while working alongside fire and emergency medical personnel.
• Integrating the city’s first in-house engineer.
• Updating city ordinances and policies, including special event and alcohol ordinances, and record retention policy, as well as reviewing the city’s webpages and documents to “assess accessibility.”
• Creating a 10-year capital improvement program, a city economic development policy, and continuing to provide quality services to Milton’s citizens.
