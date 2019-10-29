Former Milton resident Delores Ruth Wagner, 89, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, St. John Ev. Lutheran Church 910 E. High St. Burial followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee.
