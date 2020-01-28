The Milton gymnastics team broke the school record on the balance beam during the Red Hawks’ 136.25-119.275 victory over Reedsburg Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Reedsburg.
For the third straight week, Milton also set a new season high, just eclipsing last week’s score of 136.225.
Milton scored a 36.2 on the balance beam, which beat out last year’s program-setting score of 35.975.
“The beam has been our top event so far this season, so it’s pretty impressive to see them do that (break the record),” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said.
Sophomore Ireland Olstad finished first on the balance beam with a personal-best score of 9.35.
Olstad also recorded a personal record in the all-around competition with a score of 34.625, good for first. She placed first on the uneven bars as well with an 8.35.
Sophomore Brooke Girard took first in the floor exercise with a personal best score of 9. She placed second in the all-around with a 33.8.
Senior Caroline Burki finished third in the all-around with a 33.375 — good for a personal best — and was the runner-up on vault with an 8.45.
Freshman Hannah Dunk placed second on the uneven bars with a score of 8.2.
Senior Chrissy Hughes (8.35) and freshman Tyra Ripley (8.2) placed fourth and fifth on the vault, respectively.
Olstad (9.35), Girard (9.15), Burki (8.95) and Dunk (8.75) made up the record-breaking balance beam team for Milton. Junior Josie Hasenstab also competed on the event and scored an 8.
“It’s nice to see the girls with each meet just improving and getting a bit better as we go along,” Farnsworth said.
The Red Hawks will take on Janesville Parker Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Janesville Parker High School at 6 p.m.
