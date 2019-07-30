The City of Milton Common Council voted unanimously on July 16 to deny a claim made by a city resident for water damage occurring on his property.
According to City Administrator Al Hulick, American Family Insurance, on behalf of its client, Chad Lorenzen, filed a claim against the City of Milton in the amount of $10,065.53, for water damage occurring to his home at 311 E. Sunset Drive on May 16, allegedly after the city performed a bi-annual hydrant flushing.
The city sent the claim to its insurance carrier, Wauwatosa-based Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Company (CVMIC) which recommended denial of the claim, Hulick said.
In a July 3 memo to Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman, CVMIC Liability Claims Adjuster Allison De Franze recommended denial, writing: “Statutory immunities are in place for municipalities discretionary actions under Wis. Stat. 893.80 (4). It is my opinion that immunity applies in this case, as the city has met the standard of reasonable care, had no other issues in the area, had no prior notice of any problems or defects, and had no way to anticipate any issues occurring as a result of the bi-annual hydrant flushing.”
Further, De Franze wrote, the city’s water department officials “deny that the scenario alleged by the claimant is even possible, it is my opinion that negligence rests with the claimant and not with the city, as the claimant is responsible for proper maintenance inside the home.”
According to De Franze, American Family Insurance had not met the burden of proof and had “failed to articulate how they contend the issue transpired, and why the city is responsible.”
In a July 16 memo to council, Cushman wrote that while a city ordinance allows the city treasurer to approve a claim, all denials must be “reviewed” by the council.
Both De Franze and Cushman noted in their memos that the city has a self-insured retention of $25,000. For claims under that amount filed against the city, would the city opt to pay those claims, those monies would come from city funds.
According to the company’s website, CVMIC was established to provide liability insurance and risk management services to Wisconsin cities and villages ranging in population from 2,500 to over 100,000. The Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner incorporated CVMIC in 1987.
