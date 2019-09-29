The Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) has named Wisconsin State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, as the 2019 WCA Friend of County Government.
The award is the highest honor given by the Association to an individual who has performed outstanding service to county government in their official capacity.
Loudenbeck was honored Sept. 23, at the WCA Annual Conference in Sauk County.
“Representative Loudenbeck has demonstrated an incredible passion and unwavering dedication to advancing the interests of counties here in Wisconsin,”said WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell. “She has been a true champion for counties and the taxpayers, and we are so proud to present her with the 2019 WCA Friend of County Government Award.”
Loudenbeck was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010 and represents the 31st Assembly District, which includes Rock and Walworth counties. She also serves as vice-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance.
“Since her election, Representative Loudenbeck has been a tireless advocate for not only the two counties her district represents, but every county in the state,” said WCA Director of Government Affairs Kyle Christianson. “Her work on critical issues including supporting county efforts to combat the meth and opioid epidemic, raising awareness of the fiscal challenges facing Wisconsin’s 72 counties, championing efforts to upgrade the county 911 systems, supporting county fraud detection efforts in public assistance programs, and leading the charge for additional investment in our child welfare system have been critical to advancing and strengthening the state-county partnership.”
O’Connell concluded, “The voice of counties is so much stronger with Representative Loudenbeck in our corner. Without her leadership over the past nine years, counties would have fewer resources to address the statewide challenges of today. We are grateful to her for all her work.”
