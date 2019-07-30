Anyone unaware that a McDonald’s was once located within a travel center at 1250 Arthur Drive would have a difficult time picturing that’s what the building had been. Gone are the golden arches and gasoline pumps.
The building, redesigned by Evergreen Designs in Janesville, is the new home of American Awards & Promotions LLC and given its transformation is itself worthy of an award.
American Awards & Promotions, LLC held its grand opening and ribbon cutting July 25.
Business owners Lori and Mark Warren said for years they had been considering moving the business from 650 College St. to a facility that would better facilitate their production processes. On College Street, American Awards & Promotions had 2,100 square feet on the main floor and 2,100 square feet in the basement. Today the property at 650 College St. is for sale.
Standing inside American Awards & Promotions’ new home, Mark said, “There’s not that much more space in this main building.” Rather, he said the space better meets their needs.
The 4,900-square-foot brick and masonry building opened as a gas station and convenience store in 1995. The McDonald’s opened in 2006 and closed in 2016. When the Milton Travel Mart closed in 2017, the Warrens like many Milton residents wondered what would happen to the property.
The Highway 26 Bypass, which opened in August 2013, does not have an access point on Arthur Drive as the old Highway 26 did.
“It clearly was not a very good location for a typical retail business,” Mark said.
After the Warrens saw the gasoline pumps and tanks had been removed and learned the property was listed for sale, they, in October 2017 began researching, inspecting and developing plans for the property and found that it could fit their needs.
The Warrens purchased the property from First Citizens Bank and Trust in North Carolina on May 4, 2018.
The purchase included a carwash and a vacant 1.44-acre lot to the north and that lot is for sale.
From the initial discussions with Department of Public Works Director Howard Robinson and City Administrator Al Hulick up to the closing, when Director of Finance Dan Nelson assisted with issues raised by the broker, Mark said working with city officials has been fantastic.
While transforming the fast food restaurant and travel center was a tall order, Lori said John Favreau, owner of Evergreen Designs, can make anything happen.
From the Warrens’ perspective, the biggest challenge was unforeseen costs. The building had three rooftop heating and cooling units and three-phase electric. They said R&W Heating and Cooling in Milton advised that the grease in the ductwork, if they did nothing about it, would have made the building smell like french fries.
The rooftop units, which no longer needed to provide cooling for a restaurant, were replaced with less powerful units inside. The ductwork above the drop ceiling also was replaced and the drop ceiling removed.
With the drop ceiling gone, the store has more room, and as Mark said, it looks nicer.
The main building is not quite 5,000 square feet, but they noted the advantage is it’s all on one floor. Displays are set up in the showroom. Down the hall and behind the showroom are offices and production areas.
The 2,200-square-foot carwash building serves as a warehouse and has space for crystal etching, sawing and a small paint booth.
Outside, a $5,000 facade matching grant from the city helped create green space where the fuel pumps had been.
Little of the former businesses is recognizable today, but there are clues if you look for them. McDonald’s booths can be seen in the break room. The bathrooms and a small office also were kept, along with the drive-thru window.
While no one pulls up to the window to ask for fries, they said they have seen people driving through to look around.
“People who had never been to the McDonald’s and gas station, don’t know it had been a McDonald’s and gas station,” Mark said.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
