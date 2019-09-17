In recognition of family caregivers from across Rock County, the Aging & Disability Resource Center and the Dementia Friendly Community Network will host a “Caregiver Night Out,” featuring Vito Zatto, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. Tickets for this event are free for family caregivers and those who support them in their caregiving. Family caregivers are invited to attend regardless of where their loved one lives, the age or the disability of their loved one. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the ADRC of Rock County at 608-741-3615 by Sept. 18.
This will be a night you won’t soon forget. Participants will enjoy complimentary hors d’ oeuvres, music, comedy and fun. Vegas-style Singer & Entertainer, Vito Zatto, brings a show full of hilarious stand-up comedy, celebrity impersonations, incredible singing and lots of good times.
“Laughter and time away is important for family caregivers and can be another way to assist families with coping,” Cori Marsh, dementia specialist of Rock County, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.