For the first time, City of Milton Finance Director/Treasurer Dan Nelson worked with fire department command staff on the front-end of the budgeting process. The command staff of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department includes Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes and deputy chiefs Chris Lukas, Pete Mory and Jeremy Parker.
First and foremost, Nelson said they kept in mind that the state allows expenditures to be increased by 2% plus CPI, which is about $40,000 (about $20,000 from the city and about $20,000 from the town).
Altogether the proposed 2020 budget has the City of Milton and the Town of Milton each contributing about $392,000.
Rhodes said the department’s primary objective for 2020 is to ensure paramedic response.
Three full-time paramedics would provide about 90-95 percent coverage, Nelson said.
The base salary/wage of a full-time paramedic would be $45,864 plus $4,000 in scheduled overtime.
Next, Nelson, along with the command staff, looked at how to staff a second person, as well as the times it’s most difficult to get people to work and call volumes.
In addition to three full-time paramedics (one per shift), the new staffing model includes one part-time member at the station 24/7, one part-time member at the station for 8 hours during the day Monday-Friday, and one part-time member at the station 48 hours during the weekend. Three part-time members will be paid to be on standby during the weekend.
WRS was proposed to encourage member retention. (The WRS contribution from the fire department in 2020 would be 11.85 percent of all earnings.)
The proposed budget has a 7 percent salary increase for the three deputy chiefs and a $2,500 annual stipend for six lieutenants. Deputy chiefs are each paid $1,070 every two weeks and will see an increase of about $1,800 per year (without factoring in benefits).
Nelson estimates about 71 percent of the nearly $1.2 million budget reflects wages and benefits.
What the proposed 2020 budget does not include is smaller capital items, Nelson said.
“You can’t move the equipment if you don’t have the people,” he commented.
Looking at capital expenses, $60,000 was budgeted for 2019. The actual 2019 budget shows $90,800. The three-year average is $150,500. For 2020, no capital expenditures are included.
In the near future an ambulance replacement is likely, Nelson said, but those larger capital items have traditionally been handled separately (outside the annual budget).
Added last to the budget was a $10,000 increase for accounting services to the city, which now does the payroll, Nelson said.The commission had talked about seeing if an outside firm could help, but Nelson said it is unlikely that the commission could find an accounting firm to help for $16,000 (or less).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.