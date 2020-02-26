The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. (JACVB) is currently accepting applications for its Tourism Marketing Grant Program. The JACVB will give away up to $30,000 in marketing grants to local organizations for marketing event and marketing promotion efforts outside of Rock County.
The purpose of the JACVB Marketing Grant Program is to assist local businesses and events in marketing to potential visitors from outside of Rock County.
“Our goal at the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is to increase the visibility of Janesville as a prime destination for leisure and business travel,” explains Christine Rebout, executive director of the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Special events are a great way to raise our visibility.”
The grant program was created to encourage and support development of new festivals, events, and marketing programs or the expansion of existing events in Janesville, thus creating a positive economic impact to the area.
The fund was originally launched in 1999, with previous recipients (in Milton) including Civil War Living History Days, Milton House Museum and Wally’s Music Fest. Since the development of the fund, the JACVB has given away over $256,000 to local groups and organizations.
Examples of qualifying projects include marketing materials (brochures, posters), creation and marketing of tourism packages, direct mail campaigns, e-newsletters, media kit development and dissemination and conference/event bidding fees. In addition to event marketing grants, marketing projects are also eligible for grant funds. Groups and organizations may apply for up to $5,000 per project.
Applications for this first round of grants will be accepted through April 1. If grant funds remain after the first applications are reviewed in April, there will be another fall date set for application submission. All grant applicants are required to attend the Special Event Symposium hosted by the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on March 22, at the Janesville Performing Art Center. For more info on the symposium and to register visit our calendar of events at www.janesvillecvb.com/events.
For those that are interested in applying for the grant, visit www.janesvillecvb.com/about/resources and click on the Tourism Partner Resources link. For questions, call Christine Rebout at (608) 757-3171.
