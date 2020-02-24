A $2.5 million operational referendum approved in November 2016 by voters (53%) in the Milton School District will end with the 2020-21 school year.
Because the referendum is non-recurring, the school board will need to go to referendum again or find ways to operate without $2.5 million per year.
Looking back to 2016, voters also were presented with an $87 million capital referendum, which included a new high school, moving middle school students to the old high school, and reconfiguring grades. The capital referendum did not pass (51%).
Was the purpose of the operational referendum to support the capital referendum (that did not pass)?
In part, yes.
Before the school board went to referendum, the Oct. 27, 2016, Milton Courier quotes Superintendent Tim Schigur saying 80% of the $2.5 million referendum is to maintain existing programming. School board member Bob Cullen, who chaired the finance committee, is quoted in the same Milton Courier article saying the operational referendum would help avoid a $2 million deficit budget. “You can’t sustain a deficit budget,” Board President Jon Cruzan is quoted saying, “and that deficit is expected to continue year after year because we cannot tax enough under revenue caps without going to the voters to ask special permission for more.”
The operational referendum that passed in November 2016 began appearing on property tax bills in December 2016.
How has the $2.5 million per year been spent?
The wording of operational referendum lists: “ongoing educational programming, staffing and maintenance expenses.”
Funding from the operational referendum goes into the general fund (Fund 10) with other revenue. It’s “fungible.”
A community member who gets a 2% pay increase might take those funds and use exactly that dollar amount to make a significant home improvement. That person can say exactly where those funds went. More likely, someone who receives a pay raise applies the increase to several areas to cover the increased cost of living expenses.
Here, the answer seems to be a combination of both.
The Milton Courier interviewed Schigur and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz about the operational referendum in May 2019. The timing was awkward. The day before, on May 1, the School Board President Joe Martin announced the two administrators would be resigning at the end of the school year (June 2019).
Schigur began the operational referendum conversation by saying the school district is heavily aided by the state, about 60 percent.
On the expense side, Schigur pointed out the 2015 board-approved teacher compensation model would add about $850,000 to the budget.
“As costs go up, how do we help to mitigate those costs?” he asked. “We’ve been fortunate for many years to have the state aid offset the majority of the increases.”
Looking to 2015-2016, he said, “We were going to go into an operational deficit of about $800,000.”
In five years, he said that deficit could be $4 million. He said they looked at “how do we teeter-totter it?” With $2.5 million, Schigur said the thought was “We’ll have money in the first couple of years, but we’ll be in the red in the last couple of years. But if we save in fund balance, we have a plan for it.”
In 2015, he said a Plunket Raysich Architects facility needs assessment identified more than $150 million in needs.
The buildings and grounds budget had been $450,000 annually and could be increased due to the operational referendum. According to Schigur, some of those funds were put toward ADA compliance, parking lot improvements and safety and security.
Money that was going to be put in fund balance in years 4 and 5 was spent in years 1 and 2, he said.
Schuetz, commenting on 2017, said $75,000 was put back into the general fund and $200,000 went to reducing the district’s unfunded post-employment health care benefit liability, and those funds become eligible for state aid.
The 2018-19 five-year capital maintenance and improvement plan specifies that its annual budget increased due to passage of operational referendum for 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Since the operational referendum was approved the school district’s top three administrators have left. Director of Business Services Mary Van Valin retired in 2019.
Audits by Johnson Block and Company show what’s happened with the fund balance year-end in recent years.
* 2014-15 – $43,000 (www.milton.k12.wi.us/district/SDM_2014_2015FinancialStatements.pdf)
* 2015-16 – $511,000 deficit (www.milton.k12.wi.us/district/SDMFinancialStatements_15_16_Final.pdf)
* 2016-17 – $291,000 deficit (https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/18_19_Documents/SDMiltonFinal201617.pdf)
* 2017-18 – $75,000 (https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/18_19_Documents/SDMFinancials_17_18.pdf)
* 2018-19 – $75,000 deficit (Financial audit is listed as an attachment with the Dec. 9, 2019, board of education meeting materials.)
The 2017-18 audit states: the district will need to ask the electorate to support an operational referendum as the final year of the nonrecurring referendum ends June 30, 2021.
