The Milton Red Hawk Marching Band on Sunday in at Sauk Prairie High School earned its highest score in nine years of competitive marching. With 85.4 and less than a half point behind Waukesha West High School, Milton High School placed second. (Points are awarded on a 100-point scale.) The Sauk Prairie Marching Band Invitational on Sunday was the band’s last invitational this season.
On Saturday, the 100-member band heads the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the Wisconsin School Music Association’s State Marching Band Championships. At Perkins Stadium, Milton and seven other bands will be vying for the state championship trophy.
The opening ceremony is at 12:15 p.m.
The Schedule for Class AAA is as follows:
7:45 p.m. – Wauwatosa East High School
8 p.m. – Greenfield High School
8:15 p.m. – South Milwaukee High School
8:30 p.m. – Cedarburg High School
8:45 p.m. – River Falls High School
9 p.m. – Waukesha West High School
9:15 p.m. – Milton High School
9:30 p.m. – Waukesha North High School
The competition closes with a UW-Whitewater Exhibition at 10 p.m., Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony at 10:15 p.m. and Class A and AAA Awards Ceremony at 10:30 p.m.
As the season comes to an end, temperatures have been dropping. The maximum temperature in Prairie du Sac on Sunday was 41 degrees F (timeanddate.com). On Monday, weather.com expected rain showers early and sunshine later in the day with a high of 64 degrees F. on Saturday (Oct. 19).
Milton’s show “Tesla” features musical selections composed by 2014 MHS graduate Alexander Schroeder: “The First Spark,” “Harnessing Electricity,” “The Risks of Curiosity,” “City Lights at Night” and “Electrifying our Music.”
This year’s drum majors are Kayla Gonsiorowski, Emmily Peterson and Allison Slatter.
The band is directed by Nathan Pierce. John Schroeder is assistant director. Visual design is by Alan Temby. Guard design and instruction is by Meredith Jacobson and Cora Persons.
