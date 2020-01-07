One incumbent, three newcomers and a previous Milton school board member seek to fill two seats in the School District of Milton.
School board member Tom Westrick is not seeking re-election in April. Westrick has served on the board for nine years.
*Karen Hall, 54, 4244 Newville Road, Janesville, has been on the board for four years. Hall filled the seat vacated by Janet Green in 2016, then was elected in April 2017 and is serving as board vice president. After working for the State of Wisconsin for 27 years, she retired and today is a guest advocate at a retail store in Janesville.
Hall said she looks forward to seeing the referendum projects come to fruition.
“I think the district is in a better position now,” said Hall, adding she would like to continue working with Superintendent Rich Dahman, whom she believes will continue moving the district forward.
Hall has five children, who attend schools in Milton.
*Michael Hoffman, 56, 34 Third St., Milton, recently retired from the Milton School District after 30 years. For 20 years he taught second grade. He also taught fifth grade and was a math coach.
“Milton is my home,” he said. “I’m very dedicated to education. I’ve been part of the district for 30 years, proud to serve, and motivated to keep serving.”
*David Holterman, 44, 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton, is vice president of First Community Bank in Milton. Holterman is an alumnus of Milton High School. He has three children who graduated from or are attending Milton schools.
“My wife and I are life-long residents of the area and we’re grateful to be part of this community,” Holterman wrote in an email. “We’ve volunteered and been involved in a variety of district related activities and can see the positive momentum within this community. I feel that now would be a great time to try and ‘give back’ in a more formal way.”
*Shelly Crull-Hanke, 55, 2713 Twelve Oaks Drive, Milton, previously served on the Milton school board for three years. She is a middle school teacher with the Beloit Turner School District. Crull-Hanke has been active on various district committees for 16 years. Both of her children graduated from Milton High School.
“I feel that I can bring a diverse perspective to the board,” Crull-Hanke wrote in an email. “As a taxpayer and community member, I am able to give input into how my tax dollars are being spent. I have experience as a board member and an educator, which gives me a perspective that others may not have.”
*Chuck Jackson, 58, 390 E. Madison Ave., is president of Handy Art in Milton. He has experience serving on the school board in Fort Atkinson for three years.
When asked why he’s running for school board, he said, “We’ve had a situation in the district and the corrective actions haven’t occurred to my satisfaction.”
