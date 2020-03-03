The Milton boys basketball team finished its best-ever Badger South Conference season with a 72-58 loss to Monroe Thursday, Feb. 27, at Monroe High School.
The game puts Milton 12-10 overall on the season and 8-6 in the Badger South.
Milton tied with Watertown for third place in the conference standings — the best finish ever since moving to the Badger South in the 2008-2009 season.
Sophomore Jack Campion led the way for Milton with a game-high 25 points. Campion made four 3-pointers and also added seven assists and four rebounds.
Junior Evan Jordahl also broke double digits with 12 points and collected three steals.
Monroe (17-5, 11-3) built a 35-24 halftime advantage, and added 37 more points in the second half.
“I don’t think we came out ready to defend at the level we needed to,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “I think the guys know that. We didn’t block and we didn’t finish plays. They were just flat out tougher than us.
“Not that we want to lose — but I’m happy we did have a little bit of a wake up call of how physical we need to be in the playoffs.”
Up next for the Red Hawks will be a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against Westosha Central Friday, March 6. The fourth-seeded Falcons will host the fifth-seeded Red Hawks.
Westosha Central is led by sophomore Jack Rose — a 6-foot-4-inch combo guard who averages 17.5 points per game.
“They have one of the best players in the area in Jack Rose,” Olson said. “He shoots the lights out of it, an extremely in-rhythm shooter. Posts up a little as well. Frankly he just finds ways to score.”
Westosha Central is 14-8 on the season and 12-2 in the Southern Lakes Conference.
“They’re very sound as a group defensively,” Olson said. “But it’s nothing we haven’t seen. We’re definitely excited for the challenge.”
Milton is searching for its first playoff win since the 2012-2013 season.
“We’re really excited about the playoff game. Monroe is in the past, we took the lessons from it,” Olson said. “We’re focused on Westosha Central. They’re going to make us play a really good basketball game.”
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Westosha Central High School.
Top-seeded Elkhorn will play either Jefferson or Wilmot on March 6. The winner of Milton/Westosha Centralwill play the winner of Elkhorn vs. Jefferson/Wilmot in a regional final on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.