The Milton High School girls golf team may have not passed one of their first tests of the season, but they certainly did not fail it.
The Red Hawks were defeated by Madison Edgewood by seven strokes in a Badger South Conference dual Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
Milton collected 186 strokes, while the Crusaders accounted for 179 strokes as a team.
“Edgewood is a great team and is always in the running for the conference title every year,” Milton head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “They aren’t as deep this year as they usually are, but they are still a great team and I think our girls responded well to the test.”
It was a slow start for the Red Hawks on their home course. All five of Milton’s golfers scored sevens or higher on the first hole.
But, led by freshman Hannah Dunk’s 42, Milton started to creep back into the game throughout the day.
“To only lose by seven strokes with such a slow start to a great team like Edgewood was awesome,” Farnsworth said.
Dunk collected six pars on the day.
One stroke behind the freshman was junior Reagan Moisson, who carded a 43. She holed three pars and a birdie.
“Reagan battled the entire day, especially with such a slow start,” Farnsowrth said. “It is easy to get down on yourself and struggle the rest of the day when you struggle early on. Reagan has always done a good job of not letting a couple bad holes define her round.”
Junior Anna Pember fired a 50 for Milton, good for third on the roster. Sophomore Molly Jaeggi and senior Desi Dorcey both notched 51s on the day.
Edgewood’s Grace Welch and Caitly Hegenbarth scored 41s to shoot the low scores of the day.
“I’m excited to see how our experience pays off in future matches against conference opponents,” Farnsworth said. “I think this was a confidence boost for our girls knowing they only lost by seven strokes to one of the best teams in the conference.”
The Red Hawks played at University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 3, but results were not available by publication time.
Milton will play in an invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, at Pleasant View Golf Course at 11:30 a.m.
