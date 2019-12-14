Junior Justin Sanchez and senior Evan Schoen both earned pins in Milton’s 39-18 win over Fort Atkinson in a Badger South Conference dual Friday, Dec. 13, at Milton High School.
Sanchez’s fall came in the second period at 160 pounds and Schoen’s pin came in the first period of a 126-pound match.
Fort Atkinson’s Tristin Trevino started off the night with a 3-0 decision victory at 145 pounds over junior Trey Smith.
But, the Red Hawks went on to win the next three to make it 12-3: Senior Seth Haldiman won 5-2 at 152 pounds, sophomore Kade Desormeau triumphed 7-0 at 170 and Sanchez got his pin in the 160-pound bout.
The Red Hawks also got wins from junior Devin Hergert at 195 pounds via disqualification, sophomore Zak Shore in a 8-4 decision at 138 and Schoen’s fall at 126.
Sophomore Riley Nilo and freshman Matt Haldiman earned forfeit victories at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, for the Red Hawks.
Boys basketball
For the second straight game, sophomore Jack Campion scored over 25 points, but the Milton boys basketball team fell short.
The Red Hawks were defeated by Oregon, 64-59, in a Badger South Conference game Friday, Dec. 13, in Oregon.
Campion scored 27 points in the Milton defeat. The sophomore guard scored 26 points in the Red Hawks' 72-60 defeat to Edgerton on Monday, Dec. 9.
Milton (1-4, 0-2) led 52-51 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds to play, but the Panthers (3-2, 1-1) closed out the game on a 13-7 run.
The Red Hawks will host conference rival Fort Atkinson (1-3, 0-2) Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Milton at 7:15 p.m.
Updated versions of these stories will appear in the Dec. 19 edition of the Milton Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.