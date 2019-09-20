Milton Area Youth Center invites you to Community Family Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m. Tour the Milton Area Youth Center at 237 Vernal Ave. Enjoy music by a DJ, a hot dog lunch, a bounce house and family games and activities. Community partners will have tables set up to provide information. Door prizes also will be awarded.
