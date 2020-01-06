Three different Red Hawk players scored 14 or more points as the Milton girls basketball team defeated Stoughton, 59-48, in a Badger South Conference game Friday, Jan. 3, in Stoughton.
Senior Abbie Campion led the way with 21 points, while fellow seniors Shelby Mack-Honold and Alex Rodenberg finished with 16 points and 14 points, respectively.
“I think they’re (the team) finally starting to mesh and figure out each other’s tendencies,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “I think there is more of that telepathic knowing that someone is going to be open instead of waiting and reacting.”
Milton built a 10-point halftime advantage thanks to a tough defensive effort, allowing just 14 points in the first 18 minutes.
The Vikings’ (3-7, 1-4) offense got going in the second half, scoring 34 points, but the Milton offense scored 35 after a 24-point first half.
“We were hitting the open people, nothing looked like it was forced,” Skemp said. “In other games we have situations where there is a lot of watching and one person is trying to create and do everything. It was definitely a team effort with some good ball movement.”
The victory put Milton at 3-7 overall on the season and 2-3 in the Badger South standings. The Red Hawks took on Monroe, who also was 2-3 in conference, in a game Tuesday, Jan. 7, but the results were not available by publication time.
Milton will play Watertown in a conference road game Friday, Jan. 10, at 7:15 p.m.
